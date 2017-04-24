Red Bank: Frames, Flowers and Beard Care

Red Bank is about to get another tonsorial parlor, one whose arrival would end a sore-thumb vacancy in the heart of town, redbankgreen 's Retail Churn has learned. Also in Churn: we identify the business that's taking over the former Prown's Home Improvements space on Monmouth Street, in the building that's about to be acquired by the Red Bank Charter School.

