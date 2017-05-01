Red Bank: Basie Seeks Teen Opera Voices

Red Bank: Basie Seeks Teen Opera Voices

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Red Bank Green

The Count Basie Theatre Performing Arts Academy today has announced a summer residency with famed Los Angeles Opera director Eli Villanueva , on a summer opera camp program for vocalists aged 10-17. The two-week intensive, open to students of all vocal types, begins with auditions on Saturday, May 20 - and culminates with a pair of performances of Brundibar , the famed children's opera originally staged at the Theresientadt concentration camp in occupied Czechoslovakia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Climate Change Apr 22 7vens 2
George Norcross Found Dead Apr 16 Universe of God 6
Bully George Norcross Mar '17 SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar '17 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar '17 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar '17 7vens 4
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC