Red Bank: Basie Seeks Teen Opera Voices

The Count Basie Theatre Performing Arts Academy today has announced a summer residency with famed Los Angeles Opera director Eli Villanueva , on a summer opera camp program for vocalists aged 10-17. The two-week intensive, open to students of all vocal types, begins with auditions on Saturday, May 20 - and culminates with a pair of performances of Brundibar , the famed children's opera originally staged at the Theresientadt concentration camp in occupied Czechoslovakia.

