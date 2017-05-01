Red Bank: Art, Abandoned and Seductive

From painted portraits of nature's splendor to photographic captures of commercial ruins and other scenes of gorgeous desolation, the galleries of the Greater Red Bank Green offer up an eyeful in the days and nights to come with an art walk that begins Thursday evening with a new installation on the walls and walkways of the Oyster Point Hotel . Entitled The Fabric of Time - and curated, as are most of the Oyster Point art installations, by Swiss-born multimedia specialist Gerda Liebmann - it's a two-woman showcase for a pair of Monmouth County artists who have recently seized upon photography as a crucial component of their work: Ellen Martin and Erica Geralds .

