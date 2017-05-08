RBR Teens Sweep Top Honors in Contest

RBR Teens Sweep Top Honors in Contest

Wednesday May 3

Left to right: Red Bank Regional teacher Federica Proietti Cesaretti is pictured with her award winning RBR World Language Italian students Taylor Adams , Sirenia Tochihuitl, Raymond Soya and Liam Tyler. Students and teachers at Red Bank Regional High School are always looking for opportunities to improve their skills through competitive engagements.

