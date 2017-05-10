on the Green: Authors Serve Up Memories
George Severini of Dorn's Classic Images joins co-author Rick Geffken for a Thursday evening presentation keyed to their book "Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore" - while best-selling novelist turned cookbook creator Mary Kay Andrews makes TWO local stops that same day. A must-see presentation on some of the most fondly remembered attractions of our local Shore - and not one but two encore appearances by a best-selling beach-read favorite - are booked in this Thursday, May 11 for galloping gourmets and nostalgia buffs alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Tax Postcard
|May 5
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May 5
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr 16
|Universe of God
|6
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar '17
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC