on the Green: Authors Serve Up Memories

on the Green: Authors Serve Up Memories

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Red Bank Green

George Severini of Dorn's Classic Images joins co-author Rick Geffken for a Thursday evening presentation keyed to their book "Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore" - while best-selling novelist turned cookbook creator Mary Kay Andrews makes TWO local stops that same day. A must-see presentation on some of the most fondly remembered attractions of our local Shore - and not one but two encore appearances by a best-selling beach-read favorite - are booked in this Thursday, May 11 for galloping gourmets and nostalgia buffs alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Tax Postcard May 5 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May 5 njinvestor 3
Climate Change Apr 22 7vens 2
George Norcross Found Dead Apr 16 Universe of God 6
Bully George Norcross Mar '17 SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar '17 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC