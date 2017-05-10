on the Green: Authors Serve Up Memories

George Severini of Dorn's Classic Images joins co-author Rick Geffken for a Thursday evening presentation keyed to their book "Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore" - while best-selling novelist turned cookbook creator Mary Kay Andrews makes TWO local stops that same day. A must-see presentation on some of the most fondly remembered attractions of our local Shore - and not one but two encore appearances by a best-selling beach-read favorite - are booked in this Thursday, May 11 for galloping gourmets and nostalgia buffs alike.

