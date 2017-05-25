Little Steven Concert To Air Live On SiriusXM Underground Garage

STEVEN VAN ZANDT's SIRIUSXM UNDERGROUND GARAGE channel will broadcast LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL's concert at the COUNT BASIE THEATRE in RED BANK, NJ, TOMORROW to mark the release of his new album, "Soulfire," his first solo effort in nearly two decades. The exclusive broadcast will also feature a special pre-show broadcast with UNDERGROUND GARAGE hosts "The JERSEY Guy" RICH RUSSO, HANDSOME DICK MANITOBA and PALMYRA DELRAN conducting backstage interviews beginning at 6p .

