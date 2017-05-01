Little Silver: Relay Picks Up on May 19
On the night and morning of May 19-20, the communities of Red Bank, Shrewsbury, Little Silver, Fair Haven, Rumson, Oceanport, Sea Bright, and Monmouth Beach will once again come together in the fight against cancer, when the annual Relay For Life event returns to Red Bank Regional High School for an overnight celebration of hope, progress and answers.
