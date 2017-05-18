Little Silver: RBR Names 6 to Hall of Fame

Pictured left to right are the 2017 inductees for the RBR Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame: RBR teacher Cassandra Dorn; Red Bank Middle School Vice Principal James T. Pierson; Dr. Erin Curtis, Optometrist; Sergeant Joey Fields, Red Bank Police Department; Dr. Carol A. Penn, physician family medicine, and Ramona Johnson, special education teacher, Newark NJ public schools. On the morning of April 28, an annual highlight of spring took place once again at Red Bank Regional High School ,when the BUC Backer Foundation inducted six RBR graduates into its Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.