King Crimson To Tour North America Summer 2017 In Support of Forthcoming Live EP ?Heroes?

Seminal rock band King Crimson begins their 2017 North American tour with the summer leg including a 17-show run spanning June 11 to July 10. The "Radical Action Tour 2017" will begin at Seattle's Moore Theatre on June 11. The tour will run through cities Saratoga, Oakland, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, and Minneapolis. King Crimson ends June with appearances at the Chicago Theatre on June 28 and Kodak Hall in Rochester on June 30. The band begins July with a swing through Eastern Canada including an appearance at the Montreal Jazz Festival on the 3rd and at Toronto's Massey Hall on the 5th ahead of a stop in Quebec City on the 7th.

