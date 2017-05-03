Generous Donation by Enilda and Paul Sansone, Sr. And the Sansone...
Red Bank, NJ May 4, 2017 Thanks to a very generous $500,000 pledge from the Sansone Foundation founded by Enilda and Paul Sansone, Sr., Riverview Medical Center added a third tomosynthesis breast imaging machine in April 2017. Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, is the latest advancement in mammography technology, providing radiologists with clearer and more accurate images of breast tissue.
