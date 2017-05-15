Dark Star Orchestra Opens May Tour By Re-Creating Show From Same Date In 1977
Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra kicked off May Tour on Thursday night at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. Last week the group had announced plans to re-create Dead shows from the same day played in 1977 during the May '17 run and fans didn't have to wait long for the first of this month's five '77 Dead re-creations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Tax Postcard
|May 5
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May 5
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr 16
|Universe of God
|6
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar '17
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC