Red Bank: School Tax to Rise 3.26 Percent
The Red Bank Board of Education approved a $22 million budget that would raise the local school portion of property tax bills by 3.26 percent Tuesday night. Upshot: a $145 increase on the year for the owner of a home assessed at the town-average $362,342, said Superintendent Jared Rumage.
