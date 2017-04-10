Red Bank: Multiple Injuries in Crash
According to Chief Darren McConnell, Jennifer Gonzalez, 18, of Red Bank, was turning left from Knight Street onto eastbound Newman Springs Road when her 2001 Toyota Corolla collided with a westbound 2007 GMC Yukon. That vehicle, driven by David Berridge, 53, of Middletown, then veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by John McDonnell, 60, of Long Branch.
