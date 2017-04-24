Red Bank: Mayor's Ball Set for May 5
Mayor Pasquale Menna is pictured at right, greeting Count Basie Theatre CEO Adam Philipson during the 2016 edition of the Mayor's Charity Ball. The third annual event is scheduled for the evening of May 5 at the Oyster Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
