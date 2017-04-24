Red Bank: Homebuilder Eyes Factories
A block of factory buildings on Red Bank's West Side, including some old millworks and a former guitar factory, could give way to new housing in coming months, redbankgreen has learned. Mill owner Frank Thomas, seen in his Catherine Street shop last week, will have to relocate to accommodate the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr 16
|Universe of God
|6
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar 28
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar '17
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC