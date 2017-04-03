Red Bank: have a Cup with a Cop

Red Bank: have a Cup with a Cop

Monday Apr 3

Tomorrow morning, April 4, Chief Darren McConnell and the Red Bank Police Department will be hosting "Coffee with a Cop" at Readie's Cafe , 39 Broad Street in Red Bank. Beginning at 8 a.m., Red Bank police officers and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

