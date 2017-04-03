Red Bank: have a Cup with a Cop
Tomorrow morning, April 4, Chief Darren McConnell and the Red Bank Police Department will be hosting "Coffee with a Cop" at Readie's Cafe , 39 Broad Street in Red Bank. Beginning at 8 a.m., Red Bank police officers and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
