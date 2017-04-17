Red Bank: Famous Author Cooks Up Lunch
On May 11, the Northern Monmouth County Branch of AAUW will hold its Fourth Annual Scholarship Luncheon at the Molly Pitcher Inn . Members of the community are invited to join in an afternoon filled with fun, good food and the opportunity to hear from the New York Times bestselling author, Mary Kay Andrews .
