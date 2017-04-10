Red Bank: Basie to Absorb Conservatory
Vladislav Kovalsky, below, plans to fold the Monmouth Conservatory of Music, which he's headed since 1998, into the Count Basie Theatre. In a move that further cements its place at the heart of the Greater Red Bank Green's cultural life, the Count Basie Theatre plans to merge the borough-based Monmouth Conservatory of Music into its existing suite of musical training and performance programs.
