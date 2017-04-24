Red Bank: a Sensory-Friendly Summer Camp
As part of its 2017 Summer Theater Camp, Two River Theater will offer its first Spectrum Theater Classes for students with autism ages 10-17. The theater will also present a special "sensory-friendly" performance of the play THE WAY BACK HOME on June 10. Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, has announced two new initiatives designed to support young people on the autism spectrum, and welcome them to the theater.
