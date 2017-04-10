NJ lawmaker sick and tired of unused ...

NJ lawmaker sick and tired of unused sick day payouts

Read more: The Jersey Journal

The estimated half-million-dollar payout for retiring Jersey City Police Chief Phil Zacche's unused time has a Republican lawmaker renewing her call for curbing the practice of paying public officials for their accumulated vacation, sick and comp time. State Sen. Jennifer Beck, R-Red Bank, issued a statement last week calling six-figure payouts like Zacche's "egregious."

