New Jersey's World Insurance Associates Merges with Mark Lauria Associates

World Insurance Associates LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., has merged with Mark Lauria Associates Inc., an independent insurance agency with offices in Staten Island, N.Y. and Red Bank, N.J. The transaction went into effect April 1, 2017. Mark Lauria Associates Inc. began business in June 1979 when co-founders Mark Lauria and Laura Lauria set out to provide better service for insureds as an independent agency.

