Mark Lauria Associates merges with World Insurance

Mark Lauria Associates, Inc., of New Springville and Red Bank, N.J., merged on April 1 with World Insurance Associates, LLC, an independent agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J. "For over 37 years Mark and Laura have been providing exceptional service and they have a reputation for offering the best protection to their customers," said Rich Eknoian, co-founder of World Insurance Associates. "We are thrilled to partner with such trusted experts in the insurance industry."

