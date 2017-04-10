Herbie Hancock to perform Thursday, August 10 at Powell Hall
Keyboard player, composer and musical icon Herbie Hancock is returning to St. Louis to perform on Thursday, August 10 at Powell Symphony Hall . Announced today by Hancock, the show is one of a dozen late-summer dates appended to the end of a previously announced European tour, starting August 6 at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, NJ, finishing in the USA on August 23 at the Hollywood Bowl, and skipping back over the Atlantic for one last show in September at the Montreux Jazz Festival.
