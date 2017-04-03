FESTIVAL: Count Basie Theatre Announc...

FESTIVAL: Count Basie Theatre Announces First-Ever Basie Summer Jazz Fest

DAVE KOZ + LARRY GRAHAM, HERBIE HANCOCK, SNARKY PUPPY, CHICK COREA ELEKTRIC BAND with BELA FLECK AND THE FLECKTONES SPONSORED BY PATRIZIA'S OF RED BANK, MONMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF CHOSEN FREEHOLDERS AND THE ASBURY PARK PRESS The historic Count Basie Theatre, the state's top-selling performing arts center and the namesake of jazz great William "Count" Basie, Jr., has announced the first-ever Basie Summer Jazz Fest, set over four mid-summer nights and starring and the Flecktones . Tickets for festival performances, starting at $25, go on sale Friday, April 14th at noon through theBASIE.org, phone charge at 732.842.9000 and the Basie box office, located onsite at 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank.

