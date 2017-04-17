Colao and Julian to Head Pashman Stei...

Colao and Julian to Head Pashman Stein Walder Hayden Monmouth County Office

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden announced today that the law firm has opened a Monmouth County office in Red Bank, New Jersey at 28 Leroy Place. Joseph Colao and Tracy Julian, two well-known Monmouth County-based attorneys, will head the Red Bank operations of the firm.

