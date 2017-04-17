Colao and Julian to Head Pashman Stein Walder Hayden Monmouth County Office
Pashman Stein Walder Hayden announced today that the law firm has opened a Monmouth County office in Red Bank, New Jersey at 28 Leroy Place. Joseph Colao and Tracy Julian, two well-known Monmouth County-based attorneys, will head the Red Bank operations of the firm.
