$512K payout for top Jersey City cop renews call for reform
The estimated payout for retiring Jersey City Police Chief Phil Zacche's unused time has a Republican lawmaker renewing her call for curbing the practice of paying public officials for their accumulated vacation, sick and comp time. State Sen. Jennifer Beck, R-Red Bank, issued a statement yesterday calling six-figure payouts like Zacche's "egregious."
