Woman arrested for driving against traffic on Goethals Bridge PAPD found the suspect at the scene of an accident by the New Jersey viaduct Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2noTsfI Port Authority Police officers responded to a report of a car heading east in the west bound lanes on the Goethals Bridge on Sunday night. Irma Tiro, 27, of Red Bank was in the driver's seat of a Hyundai Sonata with the keys in the ignition and allegedly smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.