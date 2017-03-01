Red Bank: Whelan Running for Assembly
The 25-year-old Republican plans to mount a bid to recapture an 11th-District Assembly seat for his party from first-term incumbents Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling, he told attendees at the GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner in Freehold Friday. Incumbent Democrats Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling in Red Bank on January 1. Below, Whelan with Mayor Pasquale Menna at Riverview Medical Center last November.
