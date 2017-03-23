Red Bank: Restaurant Deck Plan Scrapped
The proposed conversion of the former 10th Ave. Burrito Company in Red Bank to an upscale seafood restaurant will have to wait at least two more weeks to move ahead. The borough planning board scheduled a second hearing on the project Monday night after the West Front Street establishment's new owner agreed to scrap plans for a second-floor deck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 15
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar 13
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|7vens
|13
|The great governor of the garden state
|Feb 22
|DaStraw
|4
|Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Sdet
|27
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC