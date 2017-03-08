Red Bank: Poetry Without Borders at RBPL

The second-floor reading room at the Red Bank Public Library is the setting for this Saturday's monthly River Read event, featuring Hungarian-born poet, theater producer and translator Dr. Gabor Barabas . Audience regulars at the Long Branch professional playhouse New Jersey Repertory Company have come to appreciate the pre-show remarks given by the theater's co-founder Dr. Gabor Barabas - introductions that are often illuminated by the retired neurologist's recollections of his youth in his native Hungary, his fascination with the mythic popular culture of his adopted country, and his signature exhortation to "enjoy, enjoy the show" .

