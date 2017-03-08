Red Bank: Poetry Without Borders at RBPL
The second-floor reading room at the Red Bank Public Library is the setting for this Saturday's monthly River Read event, featuring Hungarian-born poet, theater producer and translator Dr. Gabor Barabas . Audience regulars at the Long Branch professional playhouse New Jersey Repertory Company have come to appreciate the pre-show remarks given by the theater's co-founder Dr. Gabor Barabas - introductions that are often illuminated by the retired neurologist's recollections of his youth in his native Hungary, his fascination with the mythic popular culture of his adopted country, and his signature exhortation to "enjoy, enjoy the show" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 6
|7vens
|2
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|7vens
|13
|The great governor of the garden state
|Feb 22
|DaStraw
|4
|Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Sdet
|27
|Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14)
|Feb 17
|7vens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC