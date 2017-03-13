Red Bank: New Boss for Monmouth Arts
T he Center for Visual Arts building at Brookdale Community College hosts a Wednesday evening reception for the annual Teen Arts Festival, during which Monmouth Arts formally introduces its new exec director, Teresa Staub. The Board of Trustees at Monmouth Arts has announced Teresa Staub as the nonprofit organization's new executive director, in an appointment that became effective on February 23. A professional who has worked in development and leadership positions in the nonprofit sector for over 25 years, Staub replaces longtime executive director Mary Eileen Fouratt, who now serves as a Program Officer for the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
