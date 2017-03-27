Red Bank: Man Injured Fleeing House Fire

Red Bank: Man Injured Fleeing House Fire

At least one man was said to have been injured jumping out a second-story window to escape a fire that destroyed a Red Bank home Thursday afternoon. The blaze, at 16 Leonard Street, just east of Bridge Avenue, proved a tough challenge to volunteer firefighters, who were forced to flee the home's interior when a situation that appeared to be under control turned into a resurgent inferno.

