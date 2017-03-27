Red Bank: Man Injured Fleeing House Fire
At least one man was said to have been injured jumping out a second-story window to escape a fire that destroyed a Red Bank home Thursday afternoon. The blaze, at 16 Leonard Street, just east of Bridge Avenue, proved a tough challenge to volunteer firefighters, who were forced to flee the home's interior when a situation that appeared to be under control turned into a resurgent inferno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Tue
|LOL
|4
|Bully George Norcross
|Tue
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 15
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar 13
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|7vens
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC