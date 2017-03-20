Red Bank: Laundromat & Apartments Ok'D

Red Bank: Laundromat & Apartments Ok'D

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Red Bank Green

The Red Bank zoning board approved the creation of a new laundromat and four apartments on a vacant Shrewsbury Avenue lot Thursday night. But before the project can get underway, grocer and restaurateur Juan Torres will have to reduce a possible tab for water and sewer hookups that could total $562,000.

