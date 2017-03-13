Red Bank: Father & Son Kick Off Art S...

Red Bank: Father & Son Kick Off Art Shows

Red Bank Green

Two generations of Quons - 103-year-old artist Milton, and Fair Haven favorite Mike - team up for their first tandem show at the Oyster Point. Though Mother Nature is preparing to swat us like a lion, the atmosphere here on the Greater Red Bank Green is alive with the pent-up energy of a local art scene anxious to bust out of its cabin-fever confines.

