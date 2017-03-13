Red Bank: de-Icing for de Reopening

When Kevin Valerio announced the annual re-opening of his Strollo's Lighthouse Italian Ice business in Red Bank last week, daytime temperatures were peaking around 70 degrees. So he didn't expect the stand, at Rector Place and North Bridge Avenue, to be encrusted in American ice and snow that he and his employees would have to hack away at with less than 24 hours to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.