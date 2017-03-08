Red Bank: Cops, Coffee and a New K-9

Red Bank: Cops, Coffee and a New K-9

And the RBPD plans to host a "Coffee with a Cop" event offering community members an opportunity to mingle with police and talk about their concerns in an informal setting over coffee. a The department's newest recruit is a 17-month old Belgian Malmois named Eko , said Chief Darren McConnell.

