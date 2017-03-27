Red Bank: Chorus Hosts Auditions, Gala
Dr. Ryan Brandau directs members of the Monmouth Civic Chorus during a past concert event. The Red Bank-based arts organization will be conducting scholarship auditions for high school seniors, and hosting its annual gala fundraiser, both on April 29. A set of auditions for prospective scholarship applicants - and a gala fundraising dinner/auction with a Broadway theme - add up to a busy April 29 for the Monmouth Civic Chorus , the borough-based vocal organization that performed its most recent concert at Red Bank's Tower Hill Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross Found Dead
|5 hr
|LOL
|4
|Bully George Norcross
|Tue
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar 15
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar 13
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|7vens
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC