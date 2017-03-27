Red Bank: Chorus Hosts Auditions, Gala

Red Bank: Chorus Hosts Auditions, Gala

Dr. Ryan Brandau directs members of the Monmouth Civic Chorus during a past concert event. The Red Bank-based arts organization will be conducting scholarship auditions for high school seniors, and hosting its annual gala fundraiser, both on April 29. A set of auditions for prospective scholarship applicants - and a gala fundraising dinner/auction with a Broadway theme - add up to a busy April 29 for the Monmouth Civic Chorus , the borough-based vocal organization that performed its most recent concert at Red Bank's Tower Hill Church.

