Red Bank: Casino Night for RBR Program

Committee members for the upcoming Casino Night fundraiser benefiting The SOURCE program at Red Bank Regional include Anna Lichnowski, Sheila Olt, Claire Harbeck Izzo, John Addonizio, Stacy Poliner, Emily Doherty, Joanna Mozino, plus Lori Lopez, Alexis Keller, and SOURCE Director Suzanne Keller. Not pictured are fellow committee members Gregg Abella, Cathy Balto, Regina Cochrane, Bob Curley, Arden Dean, Jill Quaranta, and Cindy Webster.

