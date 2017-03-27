Red Bank: Brainstorming a New Park Plan
With planning underway to transform the former Red Bank landfill at West Sunset Avenue into an 8.6-acre park, the borough Parks & Rec Committee has scheduled a "concept design kickoff" to solicit public input on the project. The event is slated for Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Shrewsbury Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
