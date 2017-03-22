Red Bank: Attorney Makes Issue of Camera
Former Red Bank Council President Cindy Burnham blasted borough Attorney Greg Cannon after he redirected a video camera she was using to record the governing body's semimonthly meeting Wednesday night. Mid-meeting, while others on the dais were speaking about unrelated matters, Cannon walked from his seat beside Mayor Pasquale Menna to the front row of the audience and re-aimed Burnham's tripod-mounted camera before returning to his seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
