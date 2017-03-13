Red Bank: an Easter Parking Lot Party

It's being called "The Sheepishly Awesome, Amazingly Grand Billy Affair" - a way for families to welcome the coming of Easter Sunday, in a way that offers a delightful alternative to the usual egg hunts. On Saturday, April 8, the corner of Oakland Street and Maple Avenue will the scene of a Parking Lot Party, as First Baptist Church Red Bank invites young members of the community to enjoy face painting, bounce houses, crafts, welcome gift and goodie bags, and a chance to meet and greet some really cute baby sheep and goats.

