Record number of alleged pill-pushing...

Record number of alleged pill-pushing doctors punished in N.J. last year

Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

The Christie administration's focus on combating heroin and opioid addiction led to the suspension and in some cases arrest of 31 physicians last year who used their prescription pad to make money and feed the illegal drug market, Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced Wednesday. Of the 31 doctors who faced discipline, eight lost their license, five served long-term suspensions, 17 have had their license temporarily suspended pending the outcome of hearings, and one retired, Porrino's announcement said.

