Pizza 'Cone' Comes to America

Friday Mar 24 Read more: CSP

Cono Italiano Inc. has announced the acquisition of the North American distribution, manufacturing and licensing rights for "Pizza Cono," the developer of a drip-free, spill-free, cone-shaped pizza made of proprietary dough and filled with freshly selected ingredients, designed to be consumed while on the go, from Spuntibreak S.r.l. and Pizza Hands of Milan, Italy. Mitchell Brown, CEO of Cono Italiano, said, "We are anxious to introduce Pizza Cono to the North American Market and gain the company's market share of the $4.4 billion frozen pizza category.

