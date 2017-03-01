on the Green: Gallery Openings
Works by prize winners Joan Myers and Peter Smejdal are among the featured works in the juried photography show 'Eyesights,' opening Sunday at the Guild of Creative Art. Two highly anticipated annual juried art shows - one of them judged by a couple of Red Bank's favorite f-stoppers - highlight a self-guided art walk for the month of March on the Greater Red Bank Green.
