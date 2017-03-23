on the Green: Art, Light and Inspiration

"A Window's View" by Louis Rissland of Shrewsbury and "Counting Humans" by Ed Deverell of Little Silver took prizes in the 'Eyesights' group photography show that continues through Saturday at the Guild of Creative Art. With receptions and special events tonight, Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening, it's a busy weekend for art lovers on and around the Greater Red Bank Green - one that begins with a reminder about Eyesights 2017 , the annual juried group show that spotlights some of the area's finest photographic talents at Shrewsbury's Guild of Creative Art .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.