NJ Residents Pack Arena to Voice Conc...

NJ Residents Pack Arena to Voice Concern Over Power Line

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: NBC New York

Hundreds of New Jersey residents filled an arena to voice their concern over a proposed high-voltage transmission line project that would run for miles through Monmouth County. Wednesday night's hearing had to be held in a gymnasium after a large turnout at a hearing in January meant there wasn't enough time to allow people to comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Found Dead 22 hr LOL 4
Bully George Norcross Tue SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar 15 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar 13 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar 2 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar 1 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb '17 7vens 13
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,800 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC