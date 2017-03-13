Little Silver Enviro Day Returns

On Saturday, March 25, the Borough of Little Silver once again presents its annual Environmental Day, an opportunity for residents to cut down on waste and clutter around their households, while learning about green solutions and other earth-friendly topics. Hosted at the Women's Club of Little Silver , the four-hour event is scheduled to run between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a variety of services offered free of charge - including paper shredding, electronic waste collection, and a used clothing drive.

