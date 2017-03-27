Fair Haven: Earth Day Volunteers Sought

On Earth Day, April 22, residents of Fair Haven and other neighboring communities are invited to join members of the borough's Natural Area Committee and Shade Tree Commission in a team opportunity to "care for a treasure that improves all of our lives." That treasure is the Fair Haven Fields Natural Area , the approximately 40 acre recreational facility whose trails regularly hosts a wide range of open-air activities for community members of all ages .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.