Councilwoman pushes for N.J.'s 12th '...

Councilwoman pushes for N.J.'s 12th 'fair and welcoming community'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EDISON -- A councilwoman is urging the township to publicly stand behind and reassure its diverse population amidst the current political climate. In a proposed resolution submitted to the administration Wednesday afternoon, Councilwoman Sapana Shah wants the council to vote on declaring the township a "fair and welcoming community," a distinction a step shy of a "sanctuary city."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar 6 7vens 2
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar 2 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar 1 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb 24 7vens 13
The great governor of the garden state Feb 22 DaStraw 4
Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08) Feb 20 Sdet 27
Say, how are all you "I wish Christie were guil... (Apr '14) Feb 17 7vens 6
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Monmouth County was issued at March 13 at 2:22PM EDT

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC