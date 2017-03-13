Apply Now, for Red Bank Charter 2017-18

With a little more than two weeks to go, Red Bank Charter School , a high-achieving, racially and ethnically integrated, tuition-free preK-8 public school, is encouraging Red Bank families to submit an application for the 2017-18 school year by noon on March 29, 2017. Admission to Red Bank Charter School is open to all children who live in Red Bank.

